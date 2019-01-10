Calling All Adorable, Funny, Quarky Talented Pets To The Big Screen!

Furry Film Festival Needs Your Funny Pet Videos!

DULUTH, Minn. — Is your pet the star of the house? If you have a fur baby with a special talent, funny quarks or just plain cute you need to submit a video of them! Fitger’s Film Festival will be showcasing a compilation of pet videos for your entertainment, hosted by Animal Allies.

“I can’t imagine that it’s going to be anything but adorable and funny! I mean they are peoples pets, just doing whatever they want! Everybody loves pets and we are already starting to get videos in and they are just too funny! It is so much fun to watch these videos! I just can’t wait to see what happens when they are all put together!” explained Michelle Sternberg of Animal Allies.

REQUIREMENTS:

*Less than 2 minute long video

*Deadline February 1st

CLICK HERE to submit your video.

If you want to see your pet on the big screen, tickets are $25. Click here to buy tickets. 100% of the proceeds go to the shelter to help pets in need.