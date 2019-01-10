Fifth-Ranked Bulldogs Prepare to Face Former Assistant Larson, Top-Ranked Huskies

Former UMD assistant coach Brett Larson will return to Duluth for the first time since leaving for St. Cloud State.

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend, the awkwardness will be at an all-time high when former UMD assistant coach Brett Larson brings his top–ranked St. Cloud State team to take on the fifth-ranked Bulldogs.

Larson had two different stints with UMD and both times he was there when the Bulldogs won their two national championships. The team says it’s going to be an exciting match-up between the two college hockey powerhouses.

“Obviously it’s going to be a little weird since he was our coach. But I take it as any other game. We got to go out there and be prepared and make sure we start off the game right,” said defenseman Dylan Samberg.

“Getting to know Lars last year, as all the guys did, he’s a great guy. He’s a great coach. We’re really happy for him to have this new role. It will be a little different seeing him on the other bench, but we’re exciting for it,” defenseman Mikey Anderson said.

“When the game starts, obviously you’re focused on winning the game and doing what you can for your team as a coach to help you win the game. And when the game is over, you’re back to being friends again. It will probably be a little different for him coming back here. But he should be pretty confident with the team he has in front of him. It will be weird to see him on the other bench, but we’re excited to have him back. I’m glad he’s doing what he’s doing because it’s not a surprise,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

Puck drop for tomorrow night’s game is set for 7:07 p.m.