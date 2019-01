Greyhound Boys Top Spartans for Fifth Straight Win

The Duluth East boys basketball team got a big road win over Superior 75-70.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Duluth East boys basketball team got their fifth win in a row as they topped Superior 75-70 Thursday night.

Isiah Hendrickson led the Greyhounds with 21 points. Noah Winesett also chipped in with 14 points.

The Spartans were led by Xavier Patterson who scored 20 points for Superior.