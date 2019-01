Homemade Comfort Food To Warm The Soul In The Cold

Cooking Connection: Lake Superior Catering Makes Homemade Chicken Alfredo

DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection Lake Superior Catering prepares a delicious homemade chicken alfredo. In the video above you will learn the industry secrets and how you can make your own alfredo sauce at home.

To book your catered event click here!

PHONE: 218-428-1946