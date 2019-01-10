Lake Superior Brewing Expands Industry Night Specials To All

Working Class Gets Cheap Beer Specials On Craft Brews

DULUTH, Minn. — The bar and restaurant industry night is expanding it’s special prices to all working class people! That’s right, if you have a job, any job, you qualify for this special at Lake Superior Brewing.

Every Thursday and Sunday all pint beers are $3 from open to close. They are providing us with this special on brews in hopes co-workers, friends and more can relax after a long day at work and save money!

If you are a Government worker affected by the shutdown, your first beer is free!

“I think it’s just kind of good for everybody. Especially the people that aren’t getting paid right now. Plus, after the holidays, I think everyone just kind of needs a break. Come in and get a cheap pint!” said Lake Superior Brewing Head Brewer at Ryan Woodfill.

Friday January 11th, Lake Superior Brewing is also the first stop on the Winter Fiasco, where live bands will be playing at breweries across Duluth.