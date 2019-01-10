Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Visit Duluth

The newly sworn-in state executives spoke at the University of Minnesota Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (DFL) and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan (DFL) were at the University of Minnesota Duluth Thursday sharing their vision for moving Minnesota forward.

Days after their inauguration, the Minnesota state executives spoke to students, supporters, and community members in Duluth.

“We have a charge and we have an opportunity to find common ground and to figure out how to work together,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

Just seventy-two hours into their first term, they have a message of working across lines to find common interests and goals.

They also pledge to be accessible and present outside the Twin Cities metro area.

“We hope you almost get tired of seeing us up here that this governance is coming out to you and listening and making sure that, especially in Greater Minnesota, that you feel heard and I think that’s something that people ask,” said Gov. Tim Walz.

Hundreds in attendance at UMD’s Kirby Student Center have diverse interests and priorities.

Walz and Flanagan say some common themes they here from constituents are about health care, education, family security, and environmental protection.

“One of the biggest priorities right now both in Minnesota and the country is the environment and having strong environmental protections. We’re seeing right now a lot of discourse going on around mining in the Northland,” said Lee Cuygan, a UMD student.

Governor Walz has said he supports a stringent environmental review for developments like the proposed copper nickel mining project near the boundary waters.

“We’re not going to short circuit the science,” said Walz. “We’re not going to go around environmental review processes. We’re not going to short circuit permitting processes or liability but we are going to make sure that we are exploring opportunities for economic development that are able to fit with these environmental concerns.”

In the coming days and weeks, the Governor and Lieutenant Governor will make more stops across the state to spread their message to people who live across Minnesota.