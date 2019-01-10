No Charges in Virginia Fatal Officer Involved Shooting

Courtesy: Mark Sauer/Mesabi Daily News

VIRGINIA, Minn. – St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin released his findings Thursday morning concluding Virginia Police Officer Nicholas Grivna justifiably acted in self-defense in the November 27 deadly shooting incident.

According to the report, at approximately 5:00 p.m. on November 27 a man, later identified as J. Scot Alan Widmark, forced a woman out of her vehicle. The woman ran from the car, flagged down a passing vehicle and called 911.

When officers arrived on scene Widmark got out of the woman’s vehicle and removed a large knife from somewhere in or on his clothing.

Widmark turned and ran the opposite direction prompting responding officer Lt. Kelly to give chase.

Widmark approached a man from behind putting him in a headlock and held the man hostage at knife point.

Other officers responded to the hostage situation, including Officer Grivna who attempted to de-escalate the situation and convince Widmark to drop the knife.

Widmark did not respond and increased stabbing-like motions towards the hostage.

Officer Grivna was convinced the life of the hostage was in imminent danger and fired one shot at the suspect fatally striking him in the head.

Rubin says Officer Grivna, “displayed superb training, courage, restraint, compassion, and professionalism and his actions were justified, lawful and therefore authorized under the law. He probably saved an innocent citizen’s life.”