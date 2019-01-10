Prep Hockey: Hawks Blast Hunters, Hounds Double Up Thunderhawks, Toppers Get By Jacks

The Hermantown boys hockey team used a strong second period to blow by Denfeld 9-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – Blake Biondi would score a hat trick as the Hermantown boys hockey team scored six goals in the second period to get the win over Duluth Denfeld 9-1 Thursday night at the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Center.

In other boys action, Ricky Lyle Jr. and Brendan Baker each scored twice as Duluth East knocked off Grand Rapids 6-3.

And in girls action, eighth-grader Meredith Boettcher scored the go-ahead goal with less than three minutes to go as Duluth Marshall gets the win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5-4.