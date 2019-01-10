Rock the Night Away Friday with 2019 Homegrown Winter Fiasco
The Winter Fiasco is Happening Friday, January 11, 2019 in the Lincoln Park Craft District
DULUTH, Minn. – Prepare to rock the night away Friday, January 11 in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District.
The 2019 Homegrown Winter Fiasco will provide listeners with a large lineup of musical performance and entertainment.
A free shuttle will be going between venues from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
A list of venues and acts is listed below:
Lake Superior Brewing all-ages
6:15pm Hanna Rey
7:15pm Zakk & Bella
Duluth Folk School all-ages
6:45pm Aurora Baer
7:45pm NorShore Summit
8:45pm The Slamming Doors
Duluth Cider all-ages
7:30pm Mint Vintage
8:30pm JamesG
Bent Paddle all-ages
8:00pm JayGee
9:00pm Zenith City Groove Collection
10:00pm Mallards
Caddy Shack 21+
9:15pm BIG INTO
10:15pm The Great Unwilling
11:15pm MRS. & the Sordid Affairs