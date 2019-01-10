Rock the Night Away Friday with 2019 Homegrown Winter Fiasco

The Winter Fiasco is Happening Friday, January 11, 2019 in the Lincoln Park Craft District
Brett Scott,

DULUTH, Minn. – Prepare to rock the night away Friday, January 11 in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District.

The 2019 Homegrown Winter Fiasco will provide listeners with a large lineup of musical performance and entertainment.

A free shuttle will be going between venues from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

A list of venues and acts is listed below:

Lake Superior Brewing all-ages
6:15pm Hanna Rey
7:15pm Zakk & Bella

Duluth Folk School all-ages
6:45pm Aurora Baer
7:45pm NorShore Summit
8:45pm The Slamming Doors

Duluth Cider all-ages
7:30pm Mint Vintage
8:30pm JamesG

Bent Paddle all-ages
8:00pm JayGee
9:00pm Zenith City Groove Collection
10:00pm Mallards

Caddy Shack 21+
9:15pm BIG INTO
10:15pm The Great Unwilling
11:15pm MRS. & the Sordid Affairs

Categories: Community, Entertainment, Links, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

Folk School Hosts Beginner Bike Maintenance Class
Tuesday August 22, 2017, Morning Forecast
Morning Update 7-31-18
Free Medicare Advice Offered This Evening in Dulut...

You Might Like