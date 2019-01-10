Rock the Night Away Friday with 2019 Homegrown Winter Fiasco

DULUTH, Minn. – Prepare to rock the night away Friday, January 11 in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District.

The 2019 Homegrown Winter Fiasco will provide listeners with a large lineup of musical performance and entertainment.

A free shuttle will be going between venues from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

A list of venues and acts is listed below:

Lake Superior Brewing all-ages

6:15pm Hanna Rey

7:15pm Zakk & Bella

Duluth Folk School all-ages

6:45pm Aurora Baer

7:45pm NorShore Summit

8:45pm The Slamming Doors

Duluth Cider all-ages

7:30pm Mint Vintage

8:30pm JamesG

Bent Paddle all-ages

8:00pm JayGee

9:00pm Zenith City Groove Collection

10:00pm Mallards

Caddy Shack 21+

9:15pm BIG INTO

10:15pm The Great Unwilling

11:15pm MRS. & the Sordid Affairs