Three Suspects Charged in Hibbing Homicide Case

Three suspects, including one juvenile, have been charged in connection with a homicide in Hibbing Sunday.

Deshon Bonnell, 18, along with 20-year-old Anthony Howson, and a 17-year-old female, are all getting charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery, for the murder of Joshua LaValley of Aurora.

The 33-year-old LaValley’s body was found Sunday by a snowmobiler on the Mesabi Trail near Kerr.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 3 p.m. Jan. 6 the body of LaValley was found on the trail. He could be seen laying on his back with fresh and frozen blood covering his face. Investigators later found a shell casing nearby and LaValley had two gunshot wounds to his face.

The next day police found Howson using LaValley’s car in Hibbing. He also had the victim’s financial card. Howson admitted that he and the other suspects were with LaValley over the weekend.

Howson said that LaValley had attempted unwanted sexual contact with the 17-year-old suspect. That angered the suspects, according to the complaint, and they then held him against his will. The suspects allegedly then took the victim into the woods. Howson then says he stayed in the vehicle while the other suspects went with LaValley. Howson said he heard two gunshots and then the other suspects returned without LaValley. Howson also said Bonnell had possession of a handgun.

The 17-year-old suspect also admitted to police that LaValley made a sexual pass at her and then she told her boyfriend Bonnell which made him angry. Bonnell also said to the two other suspects then planned to kill LaValley.

She said they made LaValley wear a blindfold while they walked him into the woods. She then said Bonnell shot LaValley.

Law enforcement then spoke with Bonnell’s mother who discovered that her pistol was missing. A search conducted at the 17-year-old’s residence did turn up a pistol located under a mattress.

Bonnell and Howson are both being held on $1 million bail in St. Louis County Jail.