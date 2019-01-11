Bulldog Women top Marauders, Men Fall in Triple OT

The UMD women's basketball team was able to pull away late against U-Mary.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior guard Sammy Kozlowski finished with career-highs in points and steals as the Minnesota Duluth women’s basketball team knocked off U-Mary 78-70 Friday night at Romano Gym.

Kozlowski scored 26 points and recorded 8 steals. Ann Simonet chipped in with 18 points for UMD, who improve to 8-4 on the season, including 7-2 in the NSIC.

For the men’s game, they needed three overtimes and in the end, the Marauders topped the Bulldogs 100-98. Brandon Myer led all scorers with 31 points as he became the 38th player in program history to score 1000 points.