Donations Encouraged for 2019 Night To Shine Prom

The 2019 Night To Shine Prom will be held Friday, February 8, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – Augustana Lutheran Church set to host Night To Shine, a prom for people with special needs on Friday February 8, 2019 at Proctor High School.

Organizers are getting ready to give away prom dresses with the help of “If The Dress Fits” another local non profit on January 12 & 19.

A fundraiser is currently going on as well with the sale of Raffle tickets to raise donations for the Night To Shine Prom event.

Tickets are $20 each and there are only 600 to be sold.

The raffle will enter you in for a chance to win a new 2019 Suzuki 4 Wheeler!

Night To Shine is hosted by Augustana Lutheran Church and sponsored in part by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The local event are Proctor High School is one of six events in the state.

The worldwide movement is now hosted by 600 churches in 20 countries around the world.

This year Night To Shine will crown 100,000 people as kings or queens of the prom. Locally, 150 kings and queens will be crowned.

For more information about the event, how to volunteer or make an online donation, visit www.augustanaduluth.com and click on “Night To Shine”