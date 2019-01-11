Fire Deaths in Minnesota Drop 47% from 2017 to 2018

36 fire deaths were recorded for 2018.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is reporting in 2018 fire deaths have gone down 47% percent following a

shocking spike in 2017.

Records also show the Minnesota’s most fire deaths were in 1995.

Officials say there are many factors that may have helped the numbers go down.

“Obviously things do fluctuate depending on what happens from year to year,but buildings are safer; we’re getting more smoke detectors out there, and fire education.” said Superior Fire Chief Steve Panger.

Careless smoking was the leading cause of fatal fires in Minnesota last year, followed by cooking and portable heaters.

So far there have been two fire deaths in Minnesota this year.