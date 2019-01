‘Jackets Snap Four-Game Skid with Win over Royals

The UWS men's hockey team knocked off Bethel 3-1.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Three different Yellowjackets light the lamp as the UWS men’s hockey team got the win over Bethel 3-1 Friday night at Wessman Arena.

Matran Yelle, Pavel Mikhasenok and Artur Terchiyev scored for the Yellowjackets. Oscar Svensson had 24 saves for UWS, who improve to 5-11-2 and will host Hamline Saturday night.