Man Ruled Incompetent for Trial in Boy’s Water Slide Push

The Case is now on Hold

HASTINGS, Minn. – A Minnesota judge has found a 19-year-old man incompetent to stand trial on charges he pushed an 8-year-old boy off a slide at a suburban Minneapolis water park last summer.

Judge Timothy McManus decided Tuesday the case against Roman Adams of Maple Grove cannot proceed because of “mental illness.”

Adams faces two assault charges for allegedly pushing the boy, who fell 31 feet to the ground at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center in July. The boy suffered a broken leg and shattered bones in his shoulder.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson tells KARE-TV his client has severe autism.

According to the complaint, Adams told police he threw the boy over the railing because the line was taking too long.

The case is on hold unless Adams is ruled competent.