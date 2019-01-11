Pike Lake Elementary Students Learn about Music from the Zenith Contemporary Ensemble

Classical Minnesota Public Radio's Class Notes program comes to Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Zenith Contemporary Ensemble gave a visit to a few third grade students at Pike Lake Elementary in Duluth today.

As part of the Minnesota Public Radio’s class notes program students were participating in an impromptu music class.

The class introduced students to the piano, flute, and other musical concepts.

The goal of the class is to allow students to build a connection with music.

“So first we are really interested in giving them the opportunity to hear live music and also to connect ideas to music,” said Zenith Contemporary Ensemble Flutist Paula Gudmunson.

The ensemble will also stop by Stowe Elementary on Monday January 14th.