Sheriff: Suspect was Searching for Escaped Teen

Investigators Don't Believe There was any Social Media Connection

BARRON, Wis. – Authorities in Wisconsin say they believe the man suspected of abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs was out looking for her when he was arrested.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Friday that 21-year-old Jake Patterson wasn’t at home when Jayme escaped Thursday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Patterson in his vehicle soon after Jayme turned up on a neighbor’s doorstep near Gordon. He’s also suspected of killing Jayme’s parents in an October attack at the family’s home near Barron, which is about 60 miles south of Gordon.

The Barron County Sheriff says Patterson apparently has no criminal history, but he did take multiple steps not to leave trace evidence for investigators to find including shaving his head so he would not leave hair behind.

Patterson previously worked at the Jennie-O turkey factory in Barron for a few days about three years ago. That is the same factory where Jayme’s parents worked at, but police do not believe he had any interaction with the Closs family in the past.

Fitzgerald says investigators don’t believe there was any social media connection between Patterson and Jayme. He says investigators are trying to determine how he “became aware” of the girl.