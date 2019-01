Two-Goal Third Period Pushes Bulldogs Past Huskies

The UMD men's hockey team knocks off top-ranked St. Cloud State 3-1.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a match-up of two of the top teams in the country, #5 Minnesota Duluth got the win over top-ranked St. Cloud State 3-1 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Nick Swaney, Noah Cates and Justin Richards all scored for the Bulldogs. Hunter Shepard was sharp in net as he finished with 30 saves. UMD improves to 12-5-2 as they look for the sweep Saturday night.