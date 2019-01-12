Bulldogs Basketball Sweeps Beavers in Double Header

The Minnesota Duluth women dominated its way to a win while the men edged out Minot State.

DULUTH, Minn. – It was a good day to be a Bulldog as both Minnesota Duluth basketball teams picked up home wins over Minot State.

For the women, they dominated the Beavers, getting the 79-51 win. Emma Boehm scored 15 points while Payton Kahl and Sarah Grow each scored 10.

The Bulldogs (9-4) will play at Minnesota State Mankato on Friday.

For the men, they had a close battle but ultimately came out on top with the 77-70 win. Brandon Myer scored 25 points while Sean Burns had 14 and Mamadou Ngom scored a season-high 13.

UMD (8-6) will play at Minnesota State Mankato on Friday.