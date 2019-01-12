Duluth Wedding Show Fills the DECC

Including the annual fashion show parading down the catwalk

DULUTH, Minn. – Models strutted their stuff on the catwalk at the annual Duluth Wedding Show at the DECC.

Couples could plan their whole wedding in one day with dozens of businesses, venues, and planners at the show.

One bride tells us it helped her a lot to sample everything in one place.

“It’s totally helping me plan,” said Sarah Isaacs, who’s getting married in September. “I’m trying to keep to my schedule and so this will really help me keep on track, I need to get everything done.”

This year at the show, brides and grooms could register to win big travel and wedding packages.