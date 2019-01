Grizzles Basketball Falls in Lake Superior Classic

North Woods suffered just its second loss of the season.

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Woods boys basketball team made the trip to Duluth East for the Lake Superior Classic but struggled to keep up as Bold got the 77-57 win for its second loss of the season.

The Grizzlies (9-2) will be back home next Friday when they host Eveleth-Gilbert.