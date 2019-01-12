Huskies Score Four Unanswered to Top Bulldogs, Split Series

Riley Tufte and Justin Richards both scored for Minnesota Duluth in the loss.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team got off to a hot start on Saturday, jumping out to a 2-0 lead early in the first. But St. Cloud State would score two late in the period to tie things up, but the Huskies would score one in the second and one more in the third to get the 4-2 win and split the series.

Riley Tufte and Justin Richards both scored for the Bulldogs. UMD (12-6-2) will hit the road and play two games at Miami (OH) next weekend.

For the women, they had a better outcome as UMD defeated Bemidji State 5-2 to split that series. Gabbie Hughes, Ryleigh Houston, Anna Klein, Anneke Linser and Ashton Bell all scored in the Bulldogs win. UMD (8-10-2) will return to AMSOIL Arena next weekend as they host Ohio State.