Park Point Assault Victim Dies

Larry Watczak's death has become the first 2019 homicide in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Larry Watczak, the 70-year-old man assaulted in his Park Point home during January 2nd burglary, has died.

Watczak died in Essentia Health early Saturday morning.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken says his death will count as the first Duluth homicide of 2019 because it was caused by another person while committing a burglary.

A suspect, Darrell Darryl Mayhew, was arrested on January 6th for burglary and assault of Watczak. He was charged on January 9th with first-degree assault, aggravated first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Now that Watczak has died, the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office may amend the charges against Mayhew.

According to the police chief, the county attorney may charge Mayhew with homicide or manslaughter depending on their ability to show intent.

According to the criminal complaint, Watczak reported a blanket being thrown over him as two males entered his Park Point home through an unlocked door. He was then hit in the face with a blunt object and some of his items were taken. Investigators have since found evidence indicating only one intruder entered the home.

Watczak was in a coma for several days after the assault.

This remains an ongoing and open investigation by the Duluth Police Department.