Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks, Greyhounds Each Skate to Ties; Hilltoppers Fall at Home

The No. 1 team in Class A Hermantown and No. 1 team in Class AA Minnetonka skated to a 3-3 tie while Duluth East tied Eden Prairie in a top-10 battle.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hermantown Hockey Arena had the battle of No. 1 in Class A against the No. 1 in Class AA as Hermantown and Minnetonka faced off but they both proved how good they are as the game ended in a 3-3 tie.

Down 3-0 in the second, the Hawks scored three unanswered to force overtime. Blake Biondi scored twice while Justin Thomas scored once.

Duluth East also had a top-10 battle as the No. 5 Greyhounds hosted No. 8 Eden Prairie, but that one was also a battle as it ended in a 1-1 tie. Ricky Lyle Jr. scored the lone goal for Duluth East.

Duluth Marshall hosted No. 2 Andover and the Huskies proved to be too much for the Hilltoppers as Andover got the 8-1 win. Aiden Bachand scored the lone goal for Duluth Marshall.