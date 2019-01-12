Thieves Strike Bentleyville Yet Again

Items Stolen and Damage as Display Comes Down

DULUTH, Minn.- Even though the holiday season is over, that hasn’t stopped some more Grinches from stealing from Bentleyville Tour of Lights as the display is being taken down.

Thursday night crooks sawed off a cable that was the major power supply of the light show, stole 150 gallons of diesel, a motor, and spotlights that lit up the “#Bentleyville2018” sign.

This is not the first time thieves struck Bentleyville this year.

Back on December 26th burglars broke into two stores in the Santa Claus line stealing iPads and equipment.

Bentleyville USA says, any information related to the incident is welcome.