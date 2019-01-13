Duluth K-9, Suspect Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – A felony level domestic assault call on West Skyline Parkway ended Sunday evening with an officer shot and his K-9 partner dead, including the suspect, according to a press release from the Duluth Police Department.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a home on the 1000 block of West Skyline Parkway, according to police.

When police arrived, a standoff began with the suspect. After about an hour of negotiations, the suspect began firing at officers, striking one officer and his K-9 partner. The K-9 died and the officer’s injuries were non-life threatening after getting checked out and released from a local hospital, according to police.

During the gunfire, the officer returned fire on the suspect who was later found dead when officers gained access to the home.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will be conducting the investigation.

The Minnesota Police News Connection on Facebook identified the dog as K-9 Haas. The Northland K9 Foundation said Haas turned 3 years old on Jan. 5.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Duluth Police Department – as they mourn the loss of K-9 Haas. Haas was shot in the line of duty tonight and died protecting his handler and other officers. Run free over the rainbow bridge, Haas. Your sacrifices will never be forgotten,” said a Facebook post by the Minnesota Police News Connection.

Below is the story about K-9 Haas on the Northland Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation’s website.

“This talented Belgian Malinois was born in the Netherlands in January 2016, and has been working with the Duluth Police Department – and Officer Aaron Haller – in the spring of 2017. K-9 Haas is a dual purpose K-9 trained to detect drugs and evidence, and to track and find people. K-9 Haas has twice proven he’s top dog in training. During one of his initial certification classes on narcotics detection, he finished with the top score in the class: 199.67 out of 200. He followed that up at the USPCA regional trials placing first in criminal apprehension out of more than 100 teams.”

Duluth police did not release the name of the officer or suspect shot Sunday night. The domestic assault victim’s condition was described as “physically fine,” according to Police Information Officer Ingrid Hornibrook.

The department is expected to release more information on Monday.