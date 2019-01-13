Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Search Training

DULUTH, Minn.- A local group is working to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women.

The Native Lives Matter Coalition and PAVSA hosted search training and a community patrol today.

The organization Shahnish Scouts provided training, and united multiple local organizations in the goal of bringing every missing woman home.

“Opening their minds for a little bit more awareness, we’re outreaching to allies and asking allies to please include this issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives into the work that you do everyday,” said Rene Ann Goodrich, Founder of Native Lives Matter.

Trainers say Duluth and Superior–being port cities–makes them more susceptible to human trafficking.

They’ve created a task force, and on Sunday night went on the first ever community patrol, to establish a presence in the community.

“As an indigenous woman, I feel a target on my back already,” Teysha Martineu, a member of the Gitchee Gumee Scouts, said. “I am a mother of 3 children, all of my children are women. I feel like, as young indigenous women the odds are stacked against them.”

“I want to take a stand, and in some form, I can make my community safer.”

The task force is open to the public, and they say they’ll need all the help they can get.

“It takes a village, when someone goes missing an entire community of people are involved,” Martineau said.

More information on the task force and this event are available on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/nlmcoalition/