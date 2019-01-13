Stolen Bentleyville Equipment Recovered By Duluth Police

Police Have Surveillance Video of the Suspects

DULUTH, Minn-

It’s long after Christmas, but Bentleyville says a set of leftover Grinchs might pay for trying to steal from the display.

Equipment was reported stolen from Bayfront Park last Thursday, by Sunday many of those items had been recovered.

Bentleyville posted images on their facebook page of the recovered equipment, they say with the help of Duluth Police most of the items have been found.

Many of the power cords had already been stripped, but some major cords were recovered intact.

Nathan Bentley says he identified thousands of dollars of stolen equipment. Police tell us no arrests have been made at this time, but they do have surveillance video of two suspects.