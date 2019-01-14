$5M Cash Bail set for Wisconsin Kidnapping Suspect

Patterson Will Appear in Court Again on February 6

BARRON, Wis. – A Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents sat impassively as a judge set his bail at $5 million.

Prosecutors on Monday charged 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary.

Patterson appeared in court Monday afternoon via video feed from the Barron County Jail. He sat expressionless as District Attorney Brian Wright asked for $5 million cash bail, arguing that Patterson is a flight risk and a danger to the public. Judge James Babler granted the request, ordering Patterson to have no contact with Jayme if he posts bail.

Patterson spoke only to acknowledge that his name and address were correct on charging documents and that he agreed to waive a speedy preliminary hearing.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 6.