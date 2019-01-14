Complaint: Suspect Chose Jayme When saw her on bus

Patterson Went to Closs Home Twice

BARRON, Wis. – A criminal complaint says a Wisconsin man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs spotted her getting on a school bus one day and made up his mind to take her.

Jake Thomas Patterson was charged Monday with kidnapping and with killing Jayme’s parents.

The criminal complaint says Patterson told investigators he was driving to his job at a cheese factory one day near Almena, Wisconsin, when he stopped behind a school bus and watched Jayme get on.

The complaint quotes Patterson as saying when he saw Jayme, “He knew that was the girl he was going to take.”

He later told police he did not know Jayme’s name until he got back to his house after kidnapping her and learned the names of her parents after seeing their names reported by the media in the following days.

Patterson told police he went to the Closs home twice with the intent of taking Jayme but was unable to do so because too many people were around before he was able to kidnap her.

On the night she was abducted, Jayme told police, she was asleep in her room when the family dog started barking. She woke her parents as a car came up the driveway.

She and her mother, Denise, hid in the bathroom. They heard a gunshot, and she knew her father, James, had just been killed, according to the complaint.

Denise Closs started to call 911. Patterson broke down the bathroom door, told her to hang up and tape Jayme’s mouth shut. Denise Closs complied and then Patterson shot her, the complaint said.

Patterson, who Jayme said was dressed head to toe in black, taped Jayme’s hands and ankles and dragged her out to his car. He threw her in the trunk and drove away as sirens began to sound, the complaint said.

He took her to a cabin that he said was his, ordered her into a bedroom and told her to take off her clothes. He put her clothes in a bag and talked about not having evidence. Whenever he had friends over, he made clear that no one could know she was there or “bad things could happen to her,” so she had to hide under the bed, according to the complaint.

Closs was forced to go under a bed in Patterson’s remote cabin telling authorities that he would stack totes, laundry bins and barbell weights around her so she couldn’t move without him noticing. The complaint says Jayme was kept up to 12 hours at a time with no food, water or bathroom breaks.

Jayme escaped Thursday after Patterson made her go under the bed and told her he was going to be gone five or six hours. It says she pushed the bins away, crawled out, put on a pair of his shoes and fled the house.