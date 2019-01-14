Duluth City Council Takes on Multiple Issues Tonight

Tonight the council will have a first reading on whether to restrict the sale of tobacco products to people under 21 - right now you have to be 18 to buy tobacco products in the city.

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth City Council is set to take on another tobacco ordinance.

Tonight they will have a first reading on whether to restrict the sale of tobacco products to people under 21 – right now you have to be 18 to buy tobacco products in the city.

If the council votes on a second reading to approve the ordinance, it will take effect 30 days after it’s passed.

Previously the council voted to restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products to only smoke shops.

Police Officer Pay Increase

The council could also approve a pay increase for police officers tonight.

If the new contract is approved, police leaders hope the pay increase will help them recruit new officers and compete with other police agencies in Minnesota.

The agreement calls for a three percent increase in annual wages for 2018 which will be retroactive, along with a three percent increase in 2019 and 2020.

Starting salaries for rookies will also increase by $3,500.