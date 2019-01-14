Duluth Police Hold Procession For Fallen K-9 Haas
DULUTH, Minn. — It was an emotional night Monday for the Duluth Police Department the Northland law enforcement community.
A procession was held down Grand Avenue to transport the body of K-9 Haas for cremation.
Haas was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday night during a domestic assault call.
Dozens of people lined up along Grand Avenue Monday night to pay their respects, including Duluth firefighters.
