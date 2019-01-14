Neighbors and K9 Unit React to Officer Involved Shooting on Skyline Parkway

Duluth Police received about 2,000 domestic dispute calls in 2018.

DULUTH, Minn.- Events of the shooting all began when officers responded to a domestic dispute around 6:30 last night.

For about an hour officers negotiated with a male suspect in a home before he fired shots at them, striking four year veteran Officer Aaron Haller and killing his K9 partner Haas.

We’re told at least one other officer returned fire. Police then found the man dead in the room where he was located.

The commotion of the incident left residents concerned.

One homeowner believes it is unfortunate but it could have happened anywhere.

“It’s sad to think of what happened, that someone lost their life. It could happen anywhere,” says Virta.

Virta also says she did not know the individuals in the home of the shooting. They were new to the neighborhood.

“That house sold last summer,”says Virta. “It really didn’t look like there was ever anyone really there. It always looked empty.”

The name of the suspect who died has not been released and it is still unclear how he died.

Duluth Police K9 officer Haas celebrated his third birthday last week.

Although the department prepares officers for incidents like last night’s officer involved shooting, a strong bond is built between the K9 and it’s handler.

“We train for dangerous situations that forces you to try to mentally prepare, but regardless of how much you train you develop a strong bond with these dogs,” said Sgt. Greenwalt, K9 Coordinator.

According to police Haas was wearing a K9 bulletproof vest, but was shot outside of its protection.

Officer Haller was also released from a local hospital Sunday night without life threatening injuries.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will take the lead on this ongoing investigation and has not released any further details.