Northern Star: Quinn Fischer

For this week's segment, we sit down with Esko native and current St. Scholastica freshman.

DULUTH, Minn. – Quinn Fischer has been playing basketball his whole life and is now finding success early at the collegiate level thanks to his St. Scholastica teammates.

“It’s definitely different, going from high school to college, but with all of the upperclassmen showing us what it takes and them opening up a lot of things for me, offensively, defensively, has been a great transition,” Fischer said.

Fischer grew up in Esko and played three years on varsity and helped lead the Eskomos to the state tournament during his senior season.

“He’s one of those kids that continually got better, continually improved, and I know we’re going to see that in college,” Mike Devney, Fischer’s coach at Esko and current Duluth Denfeld head coach said.

And that’s exactly what he’s done so far with the Saints, as Fischer is currently the third–leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points per game behind junior Collin Anderson and senior Brandon Newman.

“The seniors are making it easier on him, but at the same time, he’s got to produce and he’s done that very well, he’s shot it very well, he can post up and he’s got a complete game,” St. Scholastica head coach David Staniger said.

While Fischer has the support of his teammates teaching him the ropes and helping him improve, he also has the support of his family. With his youngest brother still playing at Esko, it’s just a short trip for his family to come out and see him play.

“It’s been super nice, still having fans from Esko and my parents and family can come up and see all of my home games. Obviously going to college, you’re kind of moving away but coming to the gym and seeing everyone there, it’s awesome,” Fischer said.

And Fischer also has his high school coach nearby as Devney coached him his three years on varsity and is now just across town at Denfeld.

“He sent me a text at the start of the year he said hey if you ever need a tune up as he called it, let me know so knowing he has my back still is awesome,” Fischer said of Devney.

“He was a kid that really listened. And as a coach, when a kid listens and implements what you taught him, it’s rewarding to see it all come together,” Devney said.

With the support of the Eskomos and the Saints together, Fischer is looking forward to what his next three years hold with the team.

“Just knowing that I do have more years to come and being able to contribute already and just seeing what the future holds, it will be fun,” Fischer said.