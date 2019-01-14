Park Point Attack Suspect Now Facing Murder Charges

DULUTH, Minn. — More serious charges are now filed against the man accused of attacking and ultimately killing a Park Point resident during a burglary and robbery of that man’s home.

Darrel Mayhew, 30, of Duluth is now facing two counts of 2nd-degree murder — one with intent, one without. He is also charged with aggravated robbery and burglary of the first degree.

The charges come after the family of 70-year-old Larry Watczak was forced to take him off life support.

