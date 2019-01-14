Park Point Homicide Victim Remembered For His Love For Classic Cars

Suspect Faces 2nd-Degree Murder Charges

DULUTH, Minn. – More serious charges are now filed against the man accused of attacking and ultimately killing Park Point resident Larry Watczak, 70, during a burglary and robbery at his home.

Darrel Mayhew, 30, of Duluth is now facing two counts of 2nd-degree murder — one with intent, one without. He is also charged with aggravated robbery and burglary of the first degree.

The charges come after the family of 70-year-old Larry Watczak was forced to take him off life support.

Larry’s son, grandson and brother told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger Monday that they’re heartbroken and will keep his memory alive through Larry’s deep love for classic cars.

“This was pretty much his unicorn car, the one he had been chasing the whole time. Finally got one,” said Erik Watczak, Larry’s son, as he showed off his father’s 1932 Ford. “This was his favorite. He drove this. If it wasn’t raining he was in this every day in the summer.”

But those days have come to an unexpected end after the violent death of Larry by a random robber in his Park Point home Jan. 2 as he took a nap on his living room couch.

“Working on the cars, we talked about it a lot. It’s going to be tough — a hard adjustment to make,” Erik said.

Larry not only bought, built and sold classics throughout his life time, he had a collection of model cars all over his home.

“He was something special. There’s no two ways about that,” Erik said.

Larry’s younger brother, Jeff, who is a private court reporter and has documented murder trials himself, says this whole ordeal has been the most traumatic experience of his life.

“I’m struggling with coming to grips with saying my brother was murdered. My brother didn’t die. My brother didn’t get sick and die. My brother was murdered. And it just doesn’t sound write. It sounds surreal, unreal,” said Jeff Watczak.

Jeff said it’s especially unreal when the crime happened to a man who didn’t have enemies, as his car buddies described in the hospital room.

“They said something several times. I heard something that I never heard said about me. Everybody that knows him likes him,” Jeff said while trying to hold back tears.

Meanwhile, as Larry’s family sorts through piles of old pictures and memories for Saturday’s funeral gathering, they – including Larry’s Grandson Kolton, are processing how to live life going forward.

“It’s just, I don’t know — sad. It’s the only really word for it,” Kolton said.

And part of that healing will be honoring Larry the only way they know best — through continued work on his ‘32 Ford and even making plans to build a replica of his favorite race car from back in the day — which will also continue the hobby Larry began for his family.

“That was his life, his cars. He’s had lots and lots of them. He wasn’t picky. He liked them all — no matter how ugly they were,” Erik said.

“He got my dad on it. He got me on it. And if I ever have a kid, it’s probably going to take effect on them too. We like going fast,” Kolton said.

Larry’s gathering for family and friends is Saturday, Jan. 19 at the William Lobermeier Boettcher Funeral Home in Duluth from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Erik is hoping Larry’s car buddies will bring their classics to the gathering.

Previous story: Family of Park Point Attack Victim Left in Coma Speaks Out; Police Announce Arrest