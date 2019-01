Prep Girls Basketball: Eskomos, Bulldogs Win at Home

Esko picked up its ninth straight win while Carlton won the Little Brown Jug.

CARLTON, Minn. – The Esko girls basketball team dominated International Falls at home on Monday night, 60-23, for its ninth straight win.

The Carlton girls basketball team also picked up a win at home, defeating Wrenshall 57-42 in the Little Brown Jug Game.