Procession to be Held for Fallen K-9 Haas

Haller has Been Released From the Hospital

DULUTH, Minn. – A procession of Duluth Police squad cars transporting the body of K-9 Haas will be held tonight at 7:00 p.m.

Squads will be traveling down Grand Avenue between Carlton Street and Central Avenue.

Haas was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday night after officers responded to a domestic dispute around 6:30 p.m.

Officers negotiated with a male suspect in a home before he fired shots at them striking four year veteran Officer Aaron Haller and killing his K-9 partner Haas.

Officer Haller has since been released from the hospital without life threatening injuries.