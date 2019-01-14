Trains and Toddlers Event Held

DULUTH, Minn.-Kids got to enjoy the history of Duluth today during the Lake Superior Railroad Museum’s trains and toddlers event.

During the program, kids got to hear stories, make crafts, all while touring the museum.

Staff at the site say it’s a good way for children to understand more about what Duluth is all about.

“We love it. They’ve become our friends too. They come down other days in the week and month. We get to see them – we love to share the history of trains with kids,” said Corrie Hackbarth, the librarian at the museum.

The event happens on the second Monday of every month from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Depot. It costs $3 to go, unless you are member of the museum, and then it’s free.