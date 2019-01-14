TSA Employees at Duluth International Airport are Still Working Without Pay

Operations are not affected by shutdown.

DULUTH, Minn.- The TSA at the Duluth International Airport also continues to work without pay.

Currently representatives at the airport say they have not experienced any operational disruptions with TSA

The airport’s leadership say they are very grateful the employees come in everyday to continue to do their jobs.

“Their morale, their attitude is the same from our standpoint,” said Director of Communications Natalie Peterson. “We are very grateful and appreciative for that with them it’s not an easy time either.”

TSA is the only organization affected by the shutdown at the Duluth International Airport.