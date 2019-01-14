Yellowjackets Basketball Sweep Lions at Home

Both UWS basketball teams got wins at home over Finlandia.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Senior Hannah Norlin finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds as the Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team knocked off Finlandia 83-66 Monday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

Eva Reinertsen also chipped in with 19 points to help the Yellowjackets win their third straight game.

On the men’s side, freshman Carter Brown knocked down seven three-pointers to lead the team with 23 points in a win over the Lions.