UPDATE: Ashland bus Driver Arrested for ‘Child-Related Crime’

Law Enforcement Continues to Investigate

UPDATE: ASHLAND, Wis. – According to a recent press release from the Ashland Police Department, the police department received a report from an adult female in November 2018 alleging she was sexually assaulted multiple times as a minor from 2009 to 2010 by an adult male in Ashland.

After extensive investigations and interviews the police department arrested 1 52-year-old Ashland man in the afternoon of January 11.

The male is being held in the Ashland County Jail pending charges of sexual assault to a child under the age of 16 and exposing a child to harmful material.

Police say the male is a religious leader in the community of Ashland and a school bus driver.

His name is being withheld pending formal charges from the District Attorney’s office. His initial court appearance is scheduled for January 28 and he is being held on $1,000 cash bail.

ASHLAND, Wis. – An Ashland District bus driver has been arrested for a “child-related crime” according to a letter sent to parents and guardians from the Ashland School District Superintendent Erik Olson.

The letters states a bus driver working for the School District of Ashland’s contract busing company Lake Shore Buses, Inc. was arrested for the crime that reportedly took place off school property and outside of the school day.

Olson states the driver will no longer drive for the District and the School District is working with law enforcement as they continue their investigation.

The bus driver has been placed on leave as an employee of Lake Shore Buses, Inc.