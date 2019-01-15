Chief Tusken Speaks to Park Point Community After Jan. 2 Homicide

Tusken says statistically speaking, Park Point is the safest neighborhood in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken spoke with park point residents in the aftermath of the January 2nd burglary and homicide there, which was the first homicide of the year in Duluth.

Chief Tusken’s appearance at the Park Point Community Club was to answer questions about the recent crime that killed 70-year-old Larry Watczak and ease community fears.

The chief tells us there is a heavy police presence on Park Point. His department has no plans to change the way they handle policing there. He says, statistically speaking, Park Point is the safest neighborhood in Duluth.

“The crime in Park Point accounts for about point six percent of all crime in Duluth so it’s a very safe neighborhood,” said Tusken. “Bad things can happen in safe neighborhoods but to reassure people that we have a presence here, that we’re engaged with the community.”

The president of the community club says an important part of keeping her neighborhood safe is for residents to stay informed and say something if they see something.

“Getting to know your neighbors is super important no matter where you live and when these things happen, it’s a chance to say why is this happening and how can we change it and how can we get the support from our city officials,” said Dawn Buck, President of the community club.

A suspect in the homicide case, Darrell Mayhew, is in custody and charges have been filed against him including second-degree murder.

Chief Tusken calls it “a very solid case to prosecute.”