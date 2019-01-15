Enbridge Grant Awarded to Superior Fire Department for New Medical Equipment

New equipment will replace the current manual devices used by the fire department.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- In 2018 over 75% of calls to the Superior Fire Department were medical.

Now the department is upgrading some of their medical equipment through a $2,500 grant from Enbridge.

Six powered suction units were purchased with the funds.

The new equipment is used to relieve airway blockages during a medical emergencies for patients.

They are very easy to use, which will help the department become more sufficient.

“They are interchangeable with the other agencies that we work with, so it is really going to improve our ability to manage an airway and it will improve our operations,” said Superior Fire Chief Steve Panger.

According to the fire department the suction units are used for medical emergencies at least once every one to two weeks.