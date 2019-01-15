Man Arrested After Domestic Call With A Firearm In Gary-New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A 49-year-old man is under arrest after police say he threatened a female with a firearm during a domestic incident.

The call for help came in around 1:44 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of Proco Court in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood.

“Responding officers located a vehicle leaving that area and stopped the vehicle. The vehicle was being driven by the suspect and the victim was in the passenger seat,” according to Duluth Police Information Officer Ingrid Hornibrook.

The driver was arrested and sent to jail on preliminary charges of 2nd-degree assault, threats of violence, and domestic assault.

A loaded firearm was located under the driver seat, according to police.

“Thanks to the quick action of officers, this situation was resolved peacefully without incident,” Hornibrook said.