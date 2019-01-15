New Snow Sculpture Goes Up at 21st Avenue East

Previously the sculpture featured President Trump in the caricature of a baby, but now features a brown and a white hand being shook.

DULUTH, Minn.-A new a snow sculpture has popped on Harry Welty’s property on 21st Avenue East and Fourth Street.

Welty says the head of the Trump sculpture was either forcefully removed by vandals earlier this month, or fell off due to warming temperatures or the way it was constructed.

Now, the new sculpture features a different message about unifying the country rather than dividing it.

Welty said he’s been making the sculptures at his house for the past 31 years.