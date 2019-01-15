Northern Lights Foundation Wants More Cowbell this Thursday

The Northern Lights Foundation is Proud to Present the 10th Annual More Cowbell Fundraiser Thursday, January 17, 2019

DULUTH, Minn. – For folks dealing with a strange fever in the Northland, the Northern Lights Foundation has a prescription — More Cowbell!

The 10th annual Northern Lights Foundation Fundraiser supports local children facing life-threatening illnesses.

The comical event is happening Thursday, January 17 at The Sports Garden. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:00 p.m.

The Lake City Smokin’ Section sets the stage for the contestants to give their best performance with cowbell in hand.

This annual event is a local favorite based off the Saturday Night Live skit and it’s all for a great cause, too.

All monies raised are donated to the Northern Lights Foundation, supporting families who have children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Tickets are still on sale for $35 at the door and can be purchased online by clicking here.