Officer, Suspect Identified in Fatal Shooting On Skyline Parkway

The Minnesota BCA is Investigating

DULUTH, Minn. – The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer has identified the suspect who died in an officer involved shooting over the weekend as 27-year-old Taylor Joseph Turek of Duluth.

The medical examiner determined Turek died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The officer who fired his weapon during the incident has also been identified as Officer Dale Marcus.

Officer Marcus has been with the Duluth Police Department for 21 years and is currently on standard administrative leave.

According to reports of the incident, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic assault involving an individual possibly with a gun on January 13.

When officers arrived on scene they determined a male, now identified as Turek, was barricaded in a room with a gun.

After approximately an hour of attempting to negotiate with Turek, officers opened a service door to the room he was barricaded inside.

At one point Turek fired his gun striking Officer Haller and killing K-9 Haas. Officer Marcus also fired his weapon during this time.

Turek was declared deceased at the scene. Officer Haller was taken to a local area hospital for his injuries and was later released.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting at the request of the DPD.