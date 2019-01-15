Patterson Moved to Polk County Jail; Defendant’s Father Brings Note for Closs Family

Faked and hacked Facebook accounts responsible for GoFundMe accounts benefiting the defendant, Patterson

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. – The defendant in the Jayme Closs kidnapping case has been moved out of Barron County to another jail.

The defendant, 21-year-old Jake Patterson of Gordon, has been moved from the Barron County Jail to the Polk County Jail in Balsam Lake.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald confirmed one of Jayme Closs’s relatives works at the Barron County Jail but called Patterson’s transfer an “administrative decision” and said no one threatened the defendant.

Meanwhile, Patterson’s father, Patrick Patterson, was at the Barron County Justice Center Tuesday saying he wanted to pass a note along to the Closs family.

The defendant’s father reportedly spoke shortly with reporters saying, “All I care about right now is Jayme’s family. I want to give them a note.”

Patterson’s son, Jake Patterson, has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly killing James and Denise Closs.

He’s also charged with kidnapping Jayme Closs and for armed burglary of the Closs’ Barron home.

There could be additional charges filed against Patterson in Douglas County, where Patterson allegedly held Jayme Closs for eighty-eight days.

“My office is still in the process of reviewing the reports on the case to determine whether or not there are any additional charges that would be filed in Douglas County,” said Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf. “At this point I can’t provide any additional information about that. I would expect to have an update on that before his next court date.”

Meahwhile, according to a report from WQOW News in Eau Claire, the Douglas County Sheriff says GoFundMe accounts set up to benefit the defendant, Jake Patterson, are not legitimate.

Sheriff Tom Dalbec says the accounts are being set up using fake or hacked Facebook accounts.

He says one includes the illegitimate use of a young Gordon girl’s account. She is now receiving online threats.

Sheriff Dalbec says these incidents will be investigated and violators will be prosecuted.

He says in the meantime, people should stop harassing the child.