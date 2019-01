Phinney Scores Twice, Mirage Top Lightning

Michaela Phinney scored twice in Proctor/Hermantown's win.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Michaela Phinney scored twice as Proctor/Hermantown topped Grand Rapids/Greenway 4-2 in the battle between two of the top girls hockey teams.

The Mirage (13-7-2) will play at Hibbing/Chisholm on Thursday while the Lightning (13-7) will host Andover on Friday.